IESO

Magnificent Mile

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Magnificent Mile effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
54% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
