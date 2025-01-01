A bright and crisp blend of citrus notes with a smooth, non-carbonated finish. Uplifting and refreshing, this blend is crafted for mindful unwinding with a little extra buzz. Available in a 4, 8 and 12 pack.
A bright and crisp blend of citrus notes with a smooth, non-carbonated finish. Uplifting and refreshing, this blend is crafted for mindful unwinding with a little extra buzz. Available in a 4, 8 and 12 pack.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
IGETHI is the spirit that will transform the way you celebrate. Unlike traditional alcoholic beverages, IGETHI offers all the buzz without the dreaded hangover. Crafted with a unique blend of ingredients, our formula is designed to elevate your senses and provide a euphoric experience that leaves you feeling uplifted and refreshed.