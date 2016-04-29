Loading…
Logo for the brand Industrial Hemp Farms

Industrial Hemp Farms

Purple Panties Premium Indoor CBD Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Purple Panty Dropper effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
34% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!