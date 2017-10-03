Atomic Disposable 1000mg - Blue Dream

by iLAVA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

iLAVA Atomic Disposable Vapes feature our HTFSE Sauce in a convenient all-in-one vape. High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract Sauce preserves the full range of compounds from the original strain. This sauce, infused with THC distillate, makes for a potent AND flavorful vape. Each battery is set to an optimal temperature to avoid burning off terpenes.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
