Atomic Disposable 1000mg - Cherry Treat

by iLAVA
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

iLAVA Atomic Disposable Vapes feature our HTFSE Sauce in a convenient all-in-one vape. High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract Sauce preserves the full range of compounds from the original strain. This sauce, infused with THC distillate, makes for a potent AND flavorful vape. Each battery is set to an optimal temperature to avoid burning off terpenes.

About this strain

Cherry Treat is a cannabis strain bred by Forever 46 LLC from undisclosed genetics and released in 2023. Cherry Treat has an arousing, joyful, hunger-inducing effect that also mitigates stress and pain. It has a unique profile of hops, spice, citrus and flowery notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Treat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand iLAVA
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
