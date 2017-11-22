About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
894 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
