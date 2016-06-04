Blue Cheese is an Indica created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese female. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief from muscle spasms, pain and stress. This mellow Indica vibe is excellent for restfulness and de-stressing, but it won’t necessarily lead to incapacitating couchlock, although couchlock is a possibility in higher doses.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.