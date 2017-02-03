About this product
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype combined with the legendary OG Kush. This potent union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. Mood elevation and an overall sense of well-being is expected when using Blueberry OG.
Our Atomic vape cartridges are made with cannabis derived distillate, HTFSE sauce, and botanically derived terpenes. Our focus is on the terpene profile to enhance the cannabinoid & terpenoid entourage effect.
The sauce is purged in our vacuum ovens for over a month to ensure that the butane has been vacuumed out. All our extracts are tested for residual solvents with our goal being 50ppm or less for final products. By homogenizing HTFSE sauce with distillate we are able to provide a more stable concentrate cartridge, as well as the terpene profile of some of our strains grown in-house in a vaporized form. Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly.
We incorporated our Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain. Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge.
Atomic Cartridges are Cannabis derived, solventless, and lipid-free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges.
About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
