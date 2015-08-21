Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a phenotype of GSC (f.k.a Girl Scout Cookies). The classic OG provides a nice, medical-grade body effect that leans toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in your face buzz of the start that melts down over the body, enhancing the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.