GOLD Disposable Cartridge 1000mg - Acapulco Gold

by iLAVA
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.

Acapulco Gold is a classic sativa strain with a reputation for euphoric effects that can promote creativity. Beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and linalool are the predominant terpenes."

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand iLAVA
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
