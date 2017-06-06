iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.



Acapulco Gold is a classic sativa strain with a reputation for euphoric effects that can promote creativity. Beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and linalool are the predominant terpenes."

