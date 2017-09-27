GOLD Disposable Cartridge 1000mg - Bubba Kush

by iLAVA
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.

Bubba Kush is an indica strain often said to have relaxing effects that can sooth you into a pleasant, thoughtful headspace. We found the perfect temperature for Bubba that won't burn off the beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and terpinolene terpenes that create that earthy pine flavor."

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

