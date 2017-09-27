iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.



Bubba Kush is an indica strain often said to have relaxing effects that can sooth you into a pleasant, thoughtful headspace. We found the perfect temperature for Bubba that won't burn off the beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and terpinolene terpenes that create that earthy pine flavor."

