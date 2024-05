iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.



Green Dream is a hybrid strain bred from Blue Dream and Green Crack. Its effects are said to be uplifting, boosting creativity and mood. We love its minty, citrusy flavor, and dialed in the GOLD battery based on the predominant limonene, menthone, and L-menthol terpenes."

