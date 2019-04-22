Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strain’s compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. It will provide users with a boost of energy that soon manifests as a cerebral mindset. Great for helping with fatigue, the inspiring high can sharpen focus and help users zero in on creative projects.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.