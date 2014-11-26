About this product
The lovechild of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. With very little sativa effects, Headband induces a spacey, foggy state that makes it poorly suited to tasks that require focus and mental acuity. Headband gives users a physically weighty feeling that spreads down through the spine and radiates out to the limbs, comfortably locking them into a lethargic position.
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,838 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!