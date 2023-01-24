The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific terpenes and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences. Activate stable & reliable relief with Entourage Twilight. This formula combines balanced rare cannabinoids, flavors & terpenes in a synergistic format.