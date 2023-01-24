About this product
The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific terpenes and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences. Activate stable & reliable relief with Entourage Twilight. This formula combines balanced rare cannabinoids, flavors & terpenes in a synergistic format.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864