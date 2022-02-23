About this product
iLAVA Medica is a single-strain, metered dose product that delivers RSO in precise & controlled doses. Medica oil is prepared using traditional RSO formulation techniques which results in safe & tested full-spectrum whole plant extract derived from indoor cannabis flower.
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this strain
AK-1995 effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864