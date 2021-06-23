Lemon Brulee is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Lemon Skunk and Sensiburn OG. This strain produces uplifting, cerebral effects that promote relaxation without sedation. Lemon Brulee features sour lemon and grapefruit flavors that shine upon exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite and reduce stress. According to growers, Lemon Brulee grows in small, light green buds with edges that look fuzzy due to trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Covert Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Brulee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.