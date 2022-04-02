About this product
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
T-1000 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Purple Urkle. T-1000 is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T-1000 effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose T-1000 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Humboldt CSI, T-1000 features flavors like nutty, wood, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of T-1000 typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T-1000, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
