Tangie N Cream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Cookies and Cream. Tangie N Cream is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tangie N Cream effects make them feel talkative, tingly and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tangie N Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Tangie N Cream features a citrus aroma and flavor profile of orange, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangie N Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.