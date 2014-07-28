About this product
To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.
About this strain
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
