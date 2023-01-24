About this product
MOLECULAR is real live resin in a glass CCELL cartridge with no added distillate or terpenes.
To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.
To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864