To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.
Ingrid is a lesser-known indica, but it’s growing in popularity as consumers begin to discover this gem of a strain. This plant can be grown indoors or out, but produces higher yield indoors with flowers appearing around 5 to 7 weeks. The buds are dense, tightly bound flowers with very little loose greenery. Perhaps most striking are the flowers’ nearly neon green color. The neon buds emit a skunky aroma and induce a typical indica-strong body effect.
