MOLECULAR is real live resin in a glass CCELL cartridge with no added distillate or terpenes.



To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.