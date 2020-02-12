About this product
To create our MOLECULAR vape, we introduce top shelf flash frozen cannabis to our sophisticated extraction process. Terpenes are reintroduced at the end of that extract process to ensure higher levels than that found in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract) sauce, and to invoke a prolific flavor more in line with the flower the live resin was derived from. This technique also allows for the retention of more THC content. MOLECULAR vapes contain no distillate, and while the original terpenes have been reintroduced, no additional new terpenes are added.
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
