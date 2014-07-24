About this product
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. It promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses.
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Jesus OG, also known as "Jesus Christ OG," "Jesus OG Kush," and "Odysseus OG," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.
Jesus OG effects
Reported by real people like you
277 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
