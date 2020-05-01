About this product
Our Atomic vape cartridges are made with cannabis derived distillate, HTFSE sauce, and botanically derived terpenes. Our focus is on the terpene profile to enhance the cannabinoid & terpenoid entourage effect.
The sauce is purged in our vacuum ovens for over a month to ensure that the butane has been vacuumed out. All our extracts are tested for residual solvents with our goal being 50ppm or less for final products. By homogenizing HTFSE sauce with distillate we are able to provide a more stable concentrate cartridge, as well as the terpene profile of some of our strains grown in-house in a vaporized form. Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly.
We incorporated our Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain. Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge.
Atomic Cartridges are Cannabis derived, solventless, and lipid-free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges.
About this strain
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
