Mimosa is a cross of Clementine and Purple Punch and has been known to contain respectable percentages of the terpenes limonene and beta-caryophyllene. The strain is great for focus and feeling uplifted while going about your day.



Delta 8 THC (Δ8) is a powerful cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower. It is typically found in much smaller amounts compared to Delta 9 THC (Δ9), its common psychoactive cannabinoid relative.



While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect than Δ9 THC.



Research shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges.



If you are looking for deep physical relief without feeling out of tune with your senses or mentally bogged down, iLAVA Δ8 Clarity is the product for you.