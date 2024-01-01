iLAVA Molecular vapes use live resin extracted from our very own house-grown indoor flower. Flash freezing the flower immediately after harvest helps preserve terpenes. This method creates flavor and effects that are true to the original strain of flower. The low voltage battery preserves the natural terpene flavor, and is made from medical grade PCTG.
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.