Our Atomic vape cartridges are made with cannabis derived distillate, HTFSE sauce, and botanically derived terpenes. Our focus is on the terpene profile to enhance the cannabinoid & terpenoid entourage effect.
The sauce is purged in our vacuum ovens for over a month to ensure that the butane has been vacuumed out. All our extracts are tested for residual solvents with our goal being 50ppm or less for final products. By homogenizing HTFSE sauce with distillate we are able to provide a more stable concentrate cartridge, as well as the terpene profile of some of our strains grown in-house in a vaporized form. Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly.
We incorporated our Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain. Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge.
Atomic Cartridges are Cannabis derived, solvent less, and lipid-free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges.
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
