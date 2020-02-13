About this product
Strawberry Banana, or “Strawnana” for short, is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Banana Kush and the “strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum. Strawnana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness. Any initial mental impact from this strain is soon overtaken by powerful Indica relaxation.
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
468 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
