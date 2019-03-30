About this product
A cross between FPOG and Grape Pie, this strain offers a mellow and calming high. The perfect balance between energized and mellow, most users notice initial effects include a burst of euphoria that coupled with a little bit of energy. As the high wears off feelings of relaxation could potentially lead to a restful midday nap.
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
373 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
