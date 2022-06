A cross between FPOG and Grape Pie, this strain offers a mellow and calming high. The perfect balance between energized and mellow, most users notice initial effects include a burst of euphoria that coupled with a little bit of energy. As the high wears off feelings of relaxation could potentially lead to a restful midday nap.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.