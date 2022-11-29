About this product
We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas to fill 14g of your favorite ILLICIT indica strain. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand- trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
