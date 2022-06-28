About this product
Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, beta-Pinene
Effects: Calming, Uplifting, Euphoric
Taste/Smell: Melon, Sweet, Earthy, Lush
The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 1000mg Cartridge (510 thread)
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
