The Flavor - ILLICIT summer is here with Juicy Watermelon! This 2-parts THC to 1-part CBD vape is a fruity and lightly sweet experience for those looking to brighten those hot days and enhance the long nights. Great for calming effects and lots of smiling with friends. Always remember friends can make you smile, but smiles can make more friends with ILLICIT's 2:1 Juicy Watermelon!



Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, beta-Pinene

Effects: Calming, Uplifting, Euphoric

Taste/Smell: Melon, Sweet, Earthy, Lush



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread)