The Product - The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas to fill 28g of your favorite ILLICIT hybrid strain. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand- trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.