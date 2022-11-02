The Strain - This strain is created by crossing DJ Short Pre99 Blueberry and Alien Kush. It has a sweet earthy aroma, which is blended with a milky smoke. First bred by Green Beanz seed, this hybrid is an Indica-dominant strain. With its different arrays of phenotypes, the buds of this cannabis have hues of yellow and green. Known for its fruity scent, this cannabis gives off sweet smoke when combusted.



This strain will give you an energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effect while enhancing concentration. This hybrid has been reported to improve your focus and amplify creativity. Patients report a citrus and fruity taste, with sedative effects building after an increased dose. Alien Blackout is reported to be effective in the management of chronic pain, depression, anxiety, stress, loss of appetite, nausea, and insomnia. People suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and inflammation will seek refuge in this soothing hybrid.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Holy Grail] x [Fire White Alien]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifting, Focused



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.