Strain Description:



Expect intense cerebral effects from very high levels of THC. The onset is instant,

resulting in a whole-body release, and a euphoric withdrawal. This strain might be

overkill for some symptoms, but it's potential to fight severe pain or insomnia goes

unmatched. Appetite suppression is common with this terpene profile as well. New

cannabis patients should proceed with a cautionary dosage.



Frosted white with a crystal resin, this is a warning of the potent effects headed your

way. Some buds are seen with yellow and orange hairs, and spots of purple. The dense

round structure is a defining characteristic of Animal Cookies Crisp, it's like a small

snow-covered tree staring back at you.



A very skunky citrus, cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with this flower. The aroma is

strong and pungent, satisfying to those in search of a strong remedy. Hints of earthiness

and tones of herbal highlight the dank citrus flavor this bud offers.



Patients report relief from insomnia and chronic pain, while smaller doses work well for

stress and depression, but may cause anxiety for less seasoned consumers. Larger

amounts are guaranteed to dissociate mind from body, which could be useful during

episodes of pain or intense migraines.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Cookie Crisp]



Breeder: Trade Bait Cookies, Cannarado



Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool,

Geraniol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal

