Animal Cookies Crisp 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
About this product

Strain Description:
Expect intense cerebral effects from very high levels of THC. The onset is instant,
resulting in a whole-body release, and a euphoric withdrawal. This strain might be
overkill for some symptoms, but it's potential to fight severe pain or insomnia goes
unmatched. Appetite suppression is common with this terpene profile as well. New
cannabis patients should proceed with a cautionary dosage.

Frosted white with a crystal resin, this is a warning of the potent effects headed your
way. Some buds are seen with yellow and orange hairs, and spots of purple. The dense
round structure is a defining characteristic of Animal Cookies Crisp, it's like a small
snow-covered tree staring back at you.

A very skunky citrus, cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with this flower. The aroma is
strong and pungent, satisfying to those in search of a strong remedy. Hints of earthiness
and tones of herbal highlight the dank citrus flavor this bud offers.

Patients report relief from insomnia and chronic pain, while smaller doses work well for
stress and depression, but may cause anxiety for less seasoned consumers. Larger
amounts are guaranteed to dissociate mind from body, which could be useful during
episodes of pain or intense migraines.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Cookie Crisp]

Breeder: Trade Bait Cookies, Cannarado

Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool,
Geraniol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal

