Strain Description:
Expect intense cerebral effects from very high levels of THC. The onset is instant,
resulting in a whole-body release, and a euphoric withdrawal. This strain might be
overkill for some symptoms, but it's potential to fight severe pain or insomnia goes
unmatched. Appetite suppression is common with this terpene profile as well. New
cannabis patients should proceed with a cautionary dosage.
Frosted white with a crystal resin, this is a warning of the potent effects headed your
way. Some buds are seen with yellow and orange hairs, and spots of purple. The dense
round structure is a defining characteristic of Animal Cookies Crisp, it's like a small
snow-covered tree staring back at you.
A very skunky citrus, cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with this flower. The aroma is
strong and pungent, satisfying to those in search of a strong remedy. Hints of earthiness
and tones of herbal highlight the dank citrus flavor this bud offers.
Patients report relief from insomnia and chronic pain, while smaller doses work well for
stress and depression, but may cause anxiety for less seasoned consumers. Larger
amounts are guaranteed to dissociate mind from body, which could be useful during
episodes of pain or intense migraines.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Cookie Crisp]
Breeder: Trade Bait Cookies, Cannarado
Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool,
Geraniol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
