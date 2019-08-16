About this product
Patients report the strain is a good choice for relieving stress, anxiety, and depression. It is also believed to be effective in reducing pain, aiding digestion, and promoting rest, making it ideal for a breadth of medical issues.
Animal Star Cookies may be helpful in treating the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, insomnia, and some mental discomforts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Pinene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty, Earthy
The Process - Live Badder is uncured fresh frozen plant material created into a frosting/peanut-butter-like substance that is high in terpene content allowing maximum flavor and effect. This consistency is easy to handle and on par with live budder for potency. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.
About this strain
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Questions about Animal Cookies
Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?
Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Animal Cookies make you feel?
Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.
How does Animal Cookies taste?
Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.
What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?
Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?
Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
