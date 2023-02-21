About this product
Strain Description:
As an Animal Cookies/Stardawg cross, Animal Star Cookies is a gentle yet
powerful cannabis strain. This even hybrid both calms the body and uplifts the
spirits. Low to moderate doses of Animal Star Cookies helps people relax and find
themselves in a healthy state of emotional well-being.
Patients report the strain is a good choice for relieving stress, anxiety, and
depression. It is also believed to be effective in reducing pain, aiding digestion,
and promoting rest, making it ideal for a breadth of medical issues.
Animal Star Cookies may be helpful in treating the symptoms of Multiple
Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, insomnia, and some mental discomforts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Pinene,
Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty, Earthy
No product reviews
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019