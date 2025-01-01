The Strain - Animal Star Cookies is a balanced hybrid strain expertly crafted by Greenpoint Seeds, born from the union of Animal Cookies and Stardawg. This unique blend combines the soothing qualities of an indica with the uplifting effects of a sativa, offering a gentle yet powerful experience that calms the body and elevates the spirit. With its harmonious nature, Animal Star Cookies helps users relax and find themselves in a state of emotional well-being.



The strain's rich terpene profile contributes to its complex flavors and effects. Sweet and earthy notes are complemented by hints of vanilla and nutty undertones, creating a delightful and nuanced taste experience. The presence of Limonene adds a subtle citrus zest, while Linalool imparts gentle floral accents. These terpenes enhance not only the flavor but also promote a calming and uplifting mood.



Drawing from its parent genetics, Animal Star Cookies inherits the full-body relaxation characteristic of Animal Cookies and the mood-enhancing properties of Stardawg. Users often report feelings of tranquility and happiness, with a gentle elevation of mood that eases away stress and encourages a positive mindset. This balanced hybrid is ideal for those seeking to unwind while maintaining a sense of alertness and emotional well-being.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Pinene,

Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty, Earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

