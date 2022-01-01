The Strain - As an Animal Cookies/Stardawg cross, Animal Star Cookies is a gentle yet

powerful cannabis strain. This even hybrid both calms the body and uplifts the spirits. Low to moderate doses of Animal Star Cookies helps people relax and find themselves in a healthy state of emotional well-being.



Patients report the strain is a good choice for relieving stress, anxiety, and depression. It is also believed to be effective in reducing pain, aiding digestion, and promoting rest, making it ideal for a breadth of medical issues.



Animal Star Cookies may be helpful in treating the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, insomnia, and some mental discomforts.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Pinene,

Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty, Earthy



The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.