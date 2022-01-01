The Flavor - We like this one here at Illicit. It's a bit like a rosin cart with its lineage coming from banana OG. Get lifted, giddy and euphoric with earthy tones and some citrus. This is our skunkiest offering that we almost couldn't call it CLASSY!



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This

golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread)