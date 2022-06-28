The Flavor - They say Bananas are nature's cake and our scientists at ILLICIT were able to capture the essence of a perfectly ripe banana adding hints of cream, candy and vanilla to bring you Banana Pie. This easy-going vape will help on those days with anxiety and stress to embrace the much-needed long lunch break; so when the server asks "Who's ready for dessert?" You can reply with " I brought my own, thanks!" Enjoy Banana Pie anytime you need a reminder that YOU are the SH*T and this SH*T is BANANAS... B-A-N-A-N-A-S!



Terpenes: d-Limonene, Valencene, Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene

Effects: Elevate Mood, Increase Alertness, Anti-Inflammatory

Taste/Smell: Banana, Vanilla, Candy



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread)