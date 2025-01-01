The Flavor - Banana Pie Distillate-Infused Prerolls take the rich, nostalgic taste of banana cream pie and elevate it with premium flower. Each preroll is kissed with our Banana Pie distillate, blending the tropical sweetness of ripe bananas with waves of warm vanilla custard and a whisper of flaky pastry. As you draw in, notes of candied banana swirl into creamy undertones, instantly transporting you to a sunlit bakery counter.



Beneath that dessert-like flavor, the terpene lineup guides the mood from the first inhale onward. Limonene injects a burst of uplifting energy, while Caryophyllene’s gentle spice adds a cozy warmth. Terpinolene brings a touch of floral clarity, and Myrcene’s earthy musk soothes the senses. Humulene rounds out the profile with subtle herbal depth, smoothing the journey into a clear-headed ease.



As the experience settles, a soft sweetness lingers, leaving you in a contented, buoyant state. Banana Pie prerolls shine during leisurely afternoons spent with friends, quiet moments of inspiration, or simply whenever you’re craving a sweet pick-me-up.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Creative, Uplifted, Euphoric, Calm

Top Reported Flavors: Banana, Vanilla, Creamy, Sweet, Fruity, Pastry

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Myrcene

read more