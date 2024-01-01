Strain Description: Biscotti is a potent indica marijuana strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.



Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.



Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG



Breeder: Cookies Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible.

read more