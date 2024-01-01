Strain Description: Biscotti is a potent indica marijuana strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.



Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.



Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG



Breeder: Cookies Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

read more