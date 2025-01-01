The Flavor - Try Black Cherry, a cannabis distillate vape that encapsulates the essence of ripe, succulent cherries in every puff. Crafted with meticulous attention to flavor, this vape cartridge delivers a burst of rich, dark cherry goodness with each inhale, tantalizing your taste buds with its sweet and tangy profile. Picture yourself biting into a plump, juicy black cherry, its deep hue bursting with natural sweetness and a hint of tartness that keeps you coming back for more.



As you exhale, revel in the lingering aroma that fills the air, reminiscent of freshly picked cherries on a warm summer day. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or simply seeking a moment of fruity indulgence, Black Cherry promises to elevate your vaping experience with its bold and distinctive flavor. Treat yourself to the irresistible taste of Black Cherry and discover a new level of vaping pleasure.



The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.

