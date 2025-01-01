About this product
The Flavor - Try Black Cherry, a cannabis distillate vape that encapsulates the essence of ripe, succulent cherries in every puff. Crafted with meticulous attention to flavor, this vape cartridge delivers a burst of rich, dark cherry goodness with each inhale, tantalizing your taste buds with its sweet and tangy profile. Picture yourself biting into a plump, juicy black cherry, its deep hue bursting with natural sweetness and a hint of tartness that keeps you coming back for more.
As you exhale, revel in the lingering aroma that fills the air, reminiscent of freshly picked cherries on a warm summer day. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or simply seeking a moment of fruity indulgence, Black Cherry promises to elevate your vaping experience with its bold and distinctive flavor. Treat yourself to the irresistible taste of Black Cherry and discover a new level of vaping pleasure.
The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
