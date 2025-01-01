About this product
The Flavor - Black Cherry Distillate-Infused Prerolls capture the lush taste of ripe cherries blended with premium flower for an indulgent experience. Each preroll is enhanced with our Black Cherry distillate, delivering a rich, dark cherry burst on the inhale that gives way to a subtle tangy finish. Imagine sinking your teeth into a plump black cherry. Its velvety sweetness unfolds instantly, leaving a succulent, mouthwatering trail.
The terpene blend at work elevates both flavor and mood. Limonene adds a bright citrus lift that sparks a wave of uplifted energy, while Myrcene’s earthy musk softens the edges into a gentle ease. Linalool weaves in floral calm, and Caryophyllene’s peppery warmth grounds the high in a comforting embrace. Pinene’s crisp pine notes help sharpen the senses, creating a focused yet relaxed state. As the experience unfolds, a mellow undercurrent lingers, leaving you content and lighthearted.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Focused, Creative, Uplifted, Relaxed
Top Reported Flavors: Cherry, Berry, Sweet, Tart, Fruity, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Pinene
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
