The Flavor - Black Cherry Distillate-Infused Prerolls capture the lush taste of ripe cherries blended with premium flower for an indulgent experience. Each preroll is enhanced with our Black Cherry distillate, delivering a rich, dark cherry burst on the inhale that gives way to a subtle tangy finish. Imagine sinking your teeth into a plump black cherry. Its velvety sweetness unfolds instantly, leaving a succulent, mouthwatering trail.



The terpene blend at work elevates both flavor and mood. Limonene adds a bright citrus lift that sparks a wave of uplifted energy, while Myrcene’s earthy musk softens the edges into a gentle ease. Linalool weaves in floral calm, and Caryophyllene’s peppery warmth grounds the high in a comforting embrace. Pinene’s crisp pine notes help sharpen the senses, creating a focused yet relaxed state. As the experience unfolds, a mellow undercurrent lingers, leaving you content and lighthearted.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Focused, Creative, Uplifted, Relaxed

Top Reported Flavors: Cherry, Berry, Sweet, Tart, Fruity, Earthy

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Pinene

